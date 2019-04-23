Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Summer Camp Registration Open

GSTF Provides Tips for Parents on Finding the Right Camp Program

Summer vacation for students in Miami-Dade County begins June 6, which means summer camp season planning begins now.

During this year’s Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida summer camp, girls will unleash their inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader) in a safe, fun environment. Girls will gain hands-on experience with everything from STEM and archaeology to magic and fairy tales. , Girl Scout summer camp is open to all girls ages five to 17.

When: June 10 to August 9, 2019, Mon-Fri 9 am- 4 pm ( before and after camp available)

What: For Girls ages 5 – 17. Summer camp is more than a tradition in Girl Scouting. It is a special time when girls create fond memories and develop life-long skills and traditions. In a safe, all-girl setting, girls have the opportunity to gain confidence, spread their wings and develop a sense of independence, learn how to work as a team, and discover how to take action to make a difference in their world. Each week features a different theme incorporating STEAM programming. Please visit the website for all the details. There are two locations:

Where: Camp Mahachee, 9950 Old Cutler Rd.

Camp Little House, 6609 SW 60th St.

Cost: $160 per week

You can view all these programs and registration information at www.girlscoutsfl.org

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, in addition to hosting many summer camp programs, offers some helpful general questions to help parents find the right camp for their child.

Mission Statement: What is the camp’s mission and how is that mission statement integrated into its programs?

Staffing: Is the summer camp staff well-trained, background-checked and in adequate numbers for a low camper to staff ratio (typically 10 to 1)?

Camp History/Longevity: Though there are certainly good new camps around, a camp that’s been in operation for many years is a good indication that families trust the program.

Summer Camp Program Operations: Are campers grouped by age level? Do campers have a choice in some of the activities? Giving your child a choice will give her the confidence and a feeling of independence when she can make some choices in what she participates in. Do campers take part in camp community activities (opening flag ceremony, kapers, etc.)?

Summer Camp Theme(s): Are you looking for a summer camp that will give your daughter a variety of activities and experiences? Or are you looking for a specialized camp?

Parent Communication Procedures: How and when are parents informed of upcoming events/activities? What procedures are in place for notifying parents if a child becomes sick or is injured? Is there a consistent policy on camper phone use and cell phones?



Summer Camp Safety: Can parents/guardians come and go? Who can pick up/drop off your child? Is the camp in an isolated area/fenced off/gated? Are staff CPR-certified and background-checked?



It’s especially important to ensure that the camp’s mission, programming and activities match your child’s interests and/or have the potential to ignite a new passion in her.

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. We believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world, and our programs offer each one a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida was founded in 1923 and currently serves over 3,000 girls in grades K-12 from nearly every residential zip code of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.