Heading into February as the new year advances…

Joggers take note: There’s a special event called the Glory House 5K Run on Saturday, February 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Avenue in Palmetto Bay. “A portion of the proceeds will benefit the victims of human trafficking to help them building a new home and new life!” To register or to learn more call 786-587-3391 or email <gloryhouse5k@gmail.com> or visit <www.gloryhouse5k.org/>.

Remember drive-ins? Well, there’s Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, February 8, at Palmetto Bay Village Hall, 9705 East Hibiscus Street. It’s from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The movie begins at 8:00 p.m. No car entry after 7:45 p.m. “Tune into your FM radio.” $10 per car; $5 per golf cart. The movie is “Wonder,” a 2017 film based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. For information visit <www.palmettobay-fl.gov or call 305-259-1234. Register at <www.123formbuilder.com/form-4497747/drive-in-movie-night-2019>.

In case this applies to you, there’s a Code Compliance Special Magistrate Hearing on February 12 at 9 a.m. in the Town of Cutler Bay Community Room, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Suite 220, Cutler Bay.

Active Adults Dance… The Town of Cutler Bay and East Ridge are hosting an Active Adults event called the Sadie Hawkins Dance on Thursday February 14 (of course…Valentine’s Day!) from 5 to 9 p.m.. It will take place at East Ridge at Cutler Bay, 19301 S.W. 87th Avenue. “There’s music, dancing and fun.” You need to RSVP by Thursday February 7 to Gabriela Blaylock at <mblaylock@cutlerbay-fl.gov> or call 786-573-5576. This is for town residents aged 55 and over. Admission, snacks and refreshments are all free.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, why not support Cutler Bay’s local florist shop, Blooming Gardens. Barbara Wilson owns and runs the shop personally and is a fixture in the community. It’s located at 20462 Old Cutler Road, Cutler Bay, and features custom fresh-cut arrangements and exotic flowers plus vases and gift baskets. It opens at 9:00 a.m. Call 305-256-2772 or visit <bloominggardens.net/>.

And there’s Palmetto Bay’s Wendy’s Chocolates and Gift Baskets, a store with handmade chocolates, candies and gift boxes, plus chocolate-making events for all ages. Located at 17858 S. Dixie Hwy. It opens at 10 a.m. Call 305-251-8989.

Music lovers…? On Friday, February 1, at 8:30 p.m. the globe hopping ensemble Sultans of String combines Celtic, flamenco, Middle Eastern, gypsy jazz and Cuban music for a fiery, infectious sound that has earned them multiple awards in their native Canada and performances with world music stars The Chieftans, Ruben Blades and Sweet Honey in the Rock. Appropriate for ages 7 and up. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age. This includes children and infants. Contact the SMDCAC Box Office for details 786-573-5300.

Truth is generally the best vindication against slander. – Abraham Lincoln

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

Got any tips? Contact me at 305-669-7355, ext. 249, or send emails to <Michael@communitynewspapers.com>.