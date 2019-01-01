Homestead-Miami Speedway spreads holiday cheer at child care facilities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Homestead-Miami Speedway employees were spreading holiday cheer on Dec. 17 as the championship track’s staff delivered presents to PATCHES Prescribed Pediatrics Extended Care in Florida City and to the Speediatrics unit at Homestead Hospital.

As part of the Speedway’s annual holiday toy delivery — a tradition that began in 2007 — the track brought Santa Claus to each of the facilities to give the wrapped presents to patients.

The Speedway staff and Santa began their morning at PATCHES, a non-profit organization which serves children with medical needs such as pulmonary management, medication, and growth and development issues. Homestead-Miami Speedway donated more than 70 gifts to the children who ranged in age from newborns to teenagers.

The next stop was at Homestead Hospital, where Santa interacted with children in the Speediatrics unit. The Speediatrics unit is the only Emergency Center in South Miami-Dade County dedicated to children. At the unit, the children received gift cards and teddy bears from Santa.

The gifts delivered to the two facilities were donated by Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable arm, “Driving for a Cause.”

“We are always looking to give back to those who need it the most, especially within our community here in Homestead,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway president Matthew Becherer. “It’s truly special to be able to bring a smile to children’s faces during the holidays, and this is a unique opportunity that all of us at the track have cherished for the last 12 years.”