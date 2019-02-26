Irma’s devastation launches inspirational message of tolerance and compassion

When Hurricane Irma destroyed Daisy Papp’s dream home in the Florida Keys town of Marathon, she reacted differently than most people faced with devastating loss.

“I looked at the enormous hole in our flooring where the ocean had burst through, wreaked havoc and then pulled away everything we owned, and thought, ‘This is factual. I cannot control it. What I can control is my interpretation,’” she said from temporary housing in Miami Beach. “I decided to act.”

Papp, a highly trained life coach, author and speaker, organized group meetings so neighbors could share stories, work through trauma, and support each other.

“From utter devastation came this fantastic experience of people reaching out and helping each other heal,” Papp said. “We inspired each other to move forward with compassion, openness and tolerance for all.”

The experience galvanized Papp to complete her second book, The Island Model: A Guide to Emotional Intelligence, on Amazon.

“I’m dedicating it to everyone in Marathon who handled themselves so mindfully and gracefully during this historic disaster,” she said.

A powerful yet easy-to-grasp metaphor for our inner lives, the Island Model acknowledges that each of us lives in, not on, our own metaphorical island, a place we cannot leave.

“So it is vital to find the unique treasures in your island, discover how your island became the way it is, and build bridges to other islands in a spirit of curiosity and acceptance,” Papp said.

In encountering other “islands,” or people, Papp said, “The metaphor helps us value their unique character and nature. Every island develops differently and has its history, treasures and flaws, just like your island.

“The Island Model is a life-changing approach that helps us accept and learn from our differences,” Papp said. “We can then create a more tolerant, compassionate society, just as our community did in the wake of Irma.”

Building on the work of psychologist Vera F. Birkenbihl, The Island Model weaves in Papp’s experience as a German-born life coach, artist and traveler who has lived all over the world.

“In working with hundreds of clients over thousands of sessions, I have seen an almost miraculous increase in mindfulness, emotional intelligence and personal growth among people who internalize the concept,” she said.

“Irma helped me realize it was time to share ideas for living harmoniously with others. In a diverse and multicultural world, acceptance and tolerance are more important than ever.”

The Island Model: A Guide to Emotional Intelligence is available on Amazon, and as audiobook on www.daisypapp.com.