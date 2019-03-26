Kevin Brooks speaks to students about making life-changing choices

Cutler Bay Senior High School was selected recently to have a presentation by Kevin Brooks of Just Wiggle Your Toes in the school’s auditorium.

Brooks has spoken to nearly a half million people in well over 1,000 high schools and community-sponsored events about impaired and distracted driving. From his wheelchair, Brooks shares the story of the night that changed his life forever. He has told his life-changing story to audiences of all ages and sizes across North America,

What started as a typical Saturday night of partying for the skateboarding, snowboarding, hockey playing Brooks quickly turned tragic with a fateful poor choice. Fueled by a deadly combination of alcohol, testosterone and that fearless “it will never happen to me attitude” often held by young people, Kevin left a party.

Driving intoxicated, distracted and at excessive speeds, he was not alone. Beside him sat his passenger and childhood hockey friend Brendon.

Brooks’ mission is to impact, motivate and inspire, and he does just that in his programs for middle, high school and college students, community events, athletes, military members and other organizations.

Dr. Carla Felix, La-Shanda West, Officer Robert Diaz, and Miami-Dade County and the Students Together Against Negative Decisions (STAND) Club coordinated organiizing the event.