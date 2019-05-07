Kristina Alzugaray represents CBHS at SAVE Super Power Youth Summit

Kristina Alzugaray, a junior in the iPREP Academy at Cutler Bay High School (CBHS), was selected to attend and present at Sandy Hook Promise’s annual tradition SAVE Super Power Youth Summit for SAVE Promise Clubs across the country.

This annual meeting of student leaders, advisors and advocates, showcases successful practices in preventing violence and training participants in effective ways to make their schools and communities safer. It is a time for youth voices to be heard in workshops, peer-to-peer presentations and activities that encourage, educate, engage and empower youth with violence prevention strategies.

The summit took place at H.E. Winkler Middle School in Concord, NC, featuring motivating workshops, outstanding speakers, national awareness efforts, and special presentations. Kristina is president and active in Cutler Bay High School’s Students Together Against Negative Decisions (STAND) Club. Her breakout session topic was STAND Together as Superheroes!