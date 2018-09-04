Mario Diaz-Balart Secures First Responders’ Campaign Endorsement

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) secured the endorsements of the South Florida Council of Fire Fighters and the Dade County Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

Together, these associations represent more than 10,000 firefighters, paramedics, and police officers across South Florida. Congressman Diaz-Balart has always strongly supported our first responders in their courageous work serving district residents and the greater community. “Your commitment to essential public services serves to reaffirm your support for firefighters and paramedics to our fellow residents.” – John O’Brien, President, South Florida Council of Fire Fighters.

O’Brien added, “We know your heart is in the right place.” “In true form, you have also proven to be one of the most effective leaders in Congress and your unwavering support for the men and women of law enforcement, the safety of the residents of Congressional District 25 and for all Americans is beyond reproach.” – Steadman Stahl, President, Dade County Police Benevolent Association In response to the endorsements, Congressman Diaz-Balart stated: “I am extremely humbled to receive the endorsements from our first responders.

These brave men and women are at the forefront everyday making sure our streets and communities are safe. I understand how important it is to make certain that these committed public servants have the resources they need to continue protecting our families and homes.”