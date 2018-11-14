Mary Scott Russell Named Director of Marketing for East Ridge at Cutler Bay

Mary Scott Russell has been named Director of Marketing for East Ridge at Cutler Bay, a not-for-profit life plan retirement community.

In making the announcement, East Ridge’s Executive Director Ken Cormier said, “It’s outstanding to have someone with Russell’s breadth of experience and depth of leadership skills join our East Ridge team. Her efforts as Director of Marketing will ensure that potential residents know how we enrich the life of each senior we serve.”

From an early background in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Russell launched an impressive career in public service. She served as Commissioner, Vice-Mayor, and ultimately Mayor of City of South Miami. She chaired Informed Families South Miami Coalition and, most recently, President and CEO of ChamberSOUTH chamber of commerce.

Russell has served on a wide variety of community boards focusing on Miami-Dade County many of which she has served as a board member and president. She was the 50th president of the Miami Dade League of Cities and the organization’s 4th woman leader. Time and again she has been acknowledged with awards and recognition including receiving Congressional recognition and tribute and is the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award.

Russell will now draw on her extensive leadership skills and background to develop marketing strategies to promote East Ridge. She will expand her current relationships and build new ones with civic, cultural, and health-related organizations and companies in Miami-Dade County. She will also work closely with the Director of Sales and the entire sales team to create greater awareness of East Ridge and its vital role in the community.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (305) 256-3564 visit www.EastRidgeAtCutlerBay.com.