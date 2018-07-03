Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

MDC Homestead hosts Microbiology Girls Club

By: Community News |July 3, 2018

MDC Homestead hosts Microbiology Girls ClubMiami Dade College’s (MDC) Homestead Campus recently hosted the first cohort of minority girls from MAST Academy and Homestead Senior High for the 2018 Microbiology Girls Club. The students participated in STEM workshops and conducted exciting experiments at the Homestead Campus’ microbiology lab. The Microbiology Girls Club is led by MDC assistant professor Dr. M. Nia Madison and funded by a L’Oréal USA For Women in Science Changing the Face of STEM mentoring grant.
(Photo courtesy Miami Dade College)

