MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Sunday, February 24 through Sunday, March 3, 2019

SR 112/Airport Expressway

FDOT Ramp Closure

Monday, February 25 through Thursday, February 28

The westbound I-195 and eastbound SR 112 ramps to southbound I-95 will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

Go north on I-95 and exit at NW 62 Street

Turn left at NW 62 Street to access southbound I-95

Please note that this schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

For more information, please call FDOT’s Public Information Office at 305-470-5349 or Construction Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983, or go to the website at www.fdotmiamidade.com. For around-the-clock, real time, I-95 traffic information, call 511. Remember: stay safe. Stay in your lane.

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visitmdxway.com.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Avenue to NW 27th Avenue for a traffic shift on Sunday, February 24 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on westbound SR 836 from northbound or southbound I-95 or SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 12 th Avenue or NW 14 th Street and turn left

Avenue or NW 14 Street and turn left Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue:

Continue on northbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW South River Drive

Continue on NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue:

Continue on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue to NW 12th Avenue for a traffic shift on Friday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather other unforeseen circumstances is Saturday, March 2. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 27 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be closed for barrier wall removal, temporary barrier wall installation, clearing and grubbing on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for earthwork, grading and paving operations on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for earthwork, paving and erosion control on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The ramp will close again on Saturday, March 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed intermittently for bridge construction on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue southbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for paving operations on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing, grubbing, drainage work, bridge demolition on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 1 from 11 p.m. 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for new ramp construction on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge and ramp construction on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge and ramp construction on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction and earthwork on Sunday, February 24 through Thursday, February 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, March 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp & Lane Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction on Monday, February 25 through Thursday, February 28 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Street just west of NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for temporary barrier wall removal on Monday, February 25 through Friday, March 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street will be closed for bridge construction and beam installation on Friday, March 1 at 10 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Monday, March 4 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 27th Avenue and the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed on-going Diverging Diamond construction on Friday, March 1 at 11 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Monday, March 4 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access southbound NW 27th Avenue from westbound SR 836:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Friday, March 1 at 11 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Monday, March 4 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

To access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for roadway work and paving on Sunday, February 24 through Friday, March 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 11th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

To access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound NW 14th Street:

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 25 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA

OR

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto 7 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA

To access NW 14th Street from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork and lighting installation on Sunday, February 24 through Friday, March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge construction on Sunday, February 24 through Friday, March 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, February 25 through Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Extended Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge demolition beginning Wednesday, February 27 at 9 a.m. The lanes will remain closed for approximately two weeks.Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 11th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 43rd Avenue for drainage and realignment work on Sunday, February 24 through Friday, March 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, February 25 through Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 43 rd Avenue to access NW 11 th Street

Avenue to access NW 11 Street Turn left onto NW 11th Street to continue westbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue for bridge construction and beam installation on Friday, March 1 at 10 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Monday, March 4 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Friday, March 1 at 11 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Monday, March 4 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue northbound

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

To continue on southbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound

To access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

To access southbound NW 27th Avenue from westbound SR 836:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Note: As part of the ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise has scheduled the following lane closure:

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on southbound SR 874 from south of Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street to southbound HEFT and SR 874 interchange for overhead sign structure installation on Wednesday, February 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Thursday, February 28. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to westbound Killian Parkway/SW 104 th Street

Street Continue on westbound Killian Parkway/SW 104 th Street

Street Turn left onto SW 117 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto SW 120 th Street

Street Take entrance to southbound Florida’s Turnpike on left