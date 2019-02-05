Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay Recognized as a  Mercedes-Benz “Best of the Best” Dealer

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) has announced that Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay has received the prestigious Mercedes-Benz ‘Best of the Best Dealer Recognition Award’ based on its outstanding performance in 2018. The dealership will be presented the award as a tribute to its success as an independent entrepreneur who routinely exceeds the expectations of Mercedes-Benz owners.

“Winning this most distinguished award from Mercedes-Benz is incredibly exciting because it means that Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay is truly exceptional – a benchmark that every member of our team works to meet every day” said Greg Barnes, President of Bill Ussery Motors, parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. “We just celebrated 10 years in business, and this is the best possible way to mark this important milestone.”

“We handle every sale, service and parts transaction as if it were the only one that matters, and this, more than anything, has resulted in a loyal and growing clientele,” said Luis Gutierrez, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. “I would like to thank each and every client for the continued opportunity to provide our services.”

The MBUSA Best of the Best award, which is presented annually, goes to top performing Mercedes-Benz dealerships for demonstrating superior performance in various areas of their business, including customer satisfaction, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, leadership and management, parts operations, and market penetration.

“This program recognizes the top fifteen percent of Mercedes-Benz dealers for their exemplary performance in sales, service and parts, as well as living up to the promise of always providing superior customer care,” concluded Mr. Barnes. “I am immensely proud of our team for the hard work that led to this honor.”