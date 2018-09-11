Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay celebrating decade in business

It has been quite an interesting decade for Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay since it opened its doors for business.

“Many people didn’t know if we were going to make it,” said Greg Barnes, president of Bill Ussery Motors, parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. “I confess to say that, some days, even I had my doubts. We opened for business in August 2008, just before the banks collapsed and sent our country into the worst recession since the Great Depression.

“But, with the offering of a strong product, an unwavering dedication of our employee team, and a relentless focus on client service, we have established a solid business base in south Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties,” he added.

Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay is, in fact, enjoying terrific success. The dealership sold 2,971 vehicles in the past calendar year compared to 1,393 in its first full year of operation. The parts and service departments each have more than tripled their business during the same timeframe. Additionally, since opening, the dealer has added new vehicles to its showroom lineup including the increasingly popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans and the “super snappy” Smart Car.

As a result of all this, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay achieved a remarkable 125 percent increase in revenue in 2017 compared with its first full year in business, and has increased its number of employees by about 50 percent to 164.

“I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in ten years,” said Luis Gutierrez, general manager of Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. “Most noteworthy is achieving Mercedes-Benz USA’s highest level of dealership recognition, ‘Best of Best,’ and being named a ‘Mercedes-Benz Financial Valued Partner’ for years 2015, 2016, and 2017.

“We have invested so much in the success of this dealership and are realizing that the sky is the limit in what we are able to accomplish,” Gutierrez continued. “There is tremendous opportunity and we are doing all we can to capture the area’s market share once dominated by Land Rover, BMW, and Lexus.”

In addition to welcoming many new drivers to the Mercedes-Benz family, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay has made an impact on the area in an even more powerful way. The dealership has become a major supporter of charities ranging geographically from Pinecrest and into the Florida Keys.

“We are dedicated to making a positive impact on our community and that means giving back,” Gutierrez said. “The charitable aspect of our dealership is a huge part of who we are. Specifically, some of our most important charitable partnerships are with AGAPE Network, Baptist Health South Florida Foundation, American Cancer Society, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, and Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys.”

For those who have yet to visit, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay is located on a 10.2 acre site on SW 211th Street between Florida’s Turnpike and Southland Mall (formerly Cutler Ridge Mall). It is an 180,000-square-foot facility that features expansive space for new and pre-owned vehicle sales, a service department, a boutique and a large client center complete with refreshment area, space for clients to access the Internet while waiting for service, and a children’s activity area.

“As the state’s southern-most Mercedes-Benz dealership, we are uniquely positioned to reach markets including Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Kendall and all the Florida Keys,” Barnes concluded. “It’s also a convenient option for residents of Pinecrest and the south Gables. Just look for the flags from the turnpike!”

Family-owned Bill Ussery Motors is one of the original seven dealerships in the U.S. and the first in Florida awarded a Mercedes-Benz franchise in 1957. The company is admired industry-wide for its continued record sales and its reputation for superb customer service. Bill Ussery Motors’ companies include Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay, smart center of Cutler Bay, smart center of Coral Gables, and the Bill Ussery Motors Collision Center.

For more information, visit www.billussery.com.