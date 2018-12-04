Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay marks 10 years In South Dade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Established in 2008, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay (MBCB) just turned 10 and its decade serving south Miami-Dade and Monroe counties has been as rewarding as it has been prosperous.

To commemorate this milestone, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay hosted an upscale private affair while honoring and supporting one of its key community partners, non-profit organization Agape Network. The reception took place at the expansive 200,000-square-foot dealership and included live music, full bar, and hors-d’oeuvres.

The evening was comprised of more than 300 people, including dealer principals Paula and Bob Brockway; company president Greg Barnes; Agape Network President and CEO Claudio M. Perez; architect Willy Bermello; Emmy award-winning journalist Cynthia Demos; City National Bank president and CEO Jorge Gonzalez with wife, Melinda, and South Florida Luxury Guide editor Lynette Janac. The South Florida Luxury Guide also served as the event’s media partner.

“During this season of gratitude, our 10-year anniversary provides the perfect opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to so many,” said Barnes, president of Bill Ussery Motors, parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay. “We begin by thanking our community partners and vendors, our incredible 180-plus employees, and most importantly, our clients. Our clients are everything to us and are the foundation of it all.”

In addition to bringing together esteemed clients, friends, and the Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay team for a celebratory evening, the event provided an opportunity to spotlight and support the efforts of the Agape Network, which has restored the lives of nearly half a million women since opening its doors in 1983. The dealership is a big supporter of the nationally accredited and fully integrated health center.

“Happy anniversary, Mercedes Benz of Cutler Bay! Thank you for granting us the space to tell our story of transforming the lives of women in need,” Perez said. “Your support for the community is commendable, we feel truly blessed to be your charity partner.”

For those who have yet to visit, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay is located on a 10.2-acre site on SW 211th Street between Florida’s Turnpike and Southland Mall (formerly Cutler Ridge Mall). It is an 180,000-square-foot facility that features expansive space for new and pre-owned vehicle sales, a service department, a boutique and a large client center complete with refreshment area, space for clients to access the Internet while waiting for service, and a children’s activity area.

Family-owned Bill Ussery Motors is one of the original seven dealerships in the U.S. and the first in Florida awarded a Mercedes-Benz franchise in 1957. Bill Ussery Motors’ companies include Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay, smart center of Cutler Bay, smart center of Coral Gables, and the Bill Ussery Motors Collision Center.

For more information, visit www.billussery.com.