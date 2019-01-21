Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami sailor serves aboard guided-missile destroyer

By: Community News |January 21, 2019

Miami sailor serves aboard guided-missile destroyerDamage Controlman First Class Luis Garcia, from Miami, directs fire fighting efforts during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85). McCampbell is forward-deployed to the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class John Harris/Released)

