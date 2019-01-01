Michelle Boggs appointed president of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation

Michelle Boggs has been appointed president of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, the fundraising arm of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

In this role, Boggs will oversee operations of the foundation, which raises funds to support the work of the nonprofit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, the region’s leading pediatric specialty hospital.

“Michelle has demonstrated her leadership and commitment to the foundation’s mission to support world-class pediatric care for the patients and families of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital,” said Dr. Narendra M. Kini, CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

“We are pleased that she will lead our foundation as we strive to create an even greater impact in the lives of the patients we serve.”

Boggs joined the health system in 2018 as executive director for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation, assuming responsibility for community relations, stewardship, annual giving and donor relations.

Before joining the foundation, she served for 12 years in various leadership roles with the American Heart Association. Most recently, she served as national market development director charged with consulting to top markets across the country with revenue goals totaling $800 million.

Boggs also was the executive director for the American Heart Association in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, leading with the responsibility of developing high-performing teams committed to understanding and achieving health, philanthropic and volunteerism goals.

Boggs graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in English. She is a member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Miami and serves as a mentor for Take Stock in Children.

Nicklaus Children’s Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, South Florida’s only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The 309-bed nonprofit hospital, known as Miami Children’s Hospital from 1983 through 2014, was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report.