Molina Healthcare and Farm Share supply food to 653 households

Molina Healthcare and Farm Share recently hosted a community giving event in Homestead, feeding 2,152 reported individuals in 653 households over nearly eight hours during the drive-through food giveaway.

“Providing quality healthcare is our No. 1 priority at Molina and that begins with proper nutrition,” said Steve Snider, director of community engagement, Molina Healthcare of Florida. “With the support of over 50 Molina employee volunteers along with Farm Share, it was great to see all the cars line up with happy, eager families having their trunks loaded with nutritious food.”

Since 2008, Molina Healthcare of Florida’s mission has been to provide government-funded, quality healthcare for low-income individuals. As of Dec. 31, 2018, the company serves approximately 313,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare and Health Insurance Exchange programs. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com

Founded in 1991, Farm Share is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Homestead. Its mission is to ensure that no Floridian goes hungry and that no food goes to waste. With facilities in Quincy, Jacksonville, Florida City and Pompano Beach, Farm Share distributes more than 55 million pounds of food annually to Florida families suffering from food insecurity. For more information, visit FarmShare.org.