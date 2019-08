Goulds Park

11350 SW 216th St

Miami, FL 33170

When: Sunday, August 18, 1:00 PM

Join Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers and our partners to demand action from Congress on Background Check and Red Flag Laws which are supported by a majority of Americans and save lives. Wear your red Moms Demand Action shirts or any other RED shirt. Join our sea of red DEMANDING ACTION NOW.