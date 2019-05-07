More seniors are moving to make their wish to age at home a reality

It’s been known that most seniors want to stay at home as they age — about 94 percent, according to research from Home Instead Inc. But, what it means to age in place is changing. Today, one in four older adults plan to move to a new home to age in place.

To help seniors make plans for where to age, the Home Instead Senior Care offices serving South Florida are introducing new resources to navigate options and select what “home” means for individuals.

“We know how important it is for older adults to feel a sense of independence as they age. For many, that means staying in the same home where they raised children and created a lifetime of memories,” said Dinah Pickett, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care serving Broward County. “But, now we also see a growing number of seniors who are choosing a new home to live in as they age. One that is better suited to their wish to remain independent. Whatever their wishes, we want to provide the resources to help with that decision and to help them make a plan.”

For some seniors, the decision to look for a new home as they age is a practical one, with the top desired features including single floor living (85 percent), easy maintenance (84 percent) or low cost of maintenance (83 percent). For those who want to continue to age in their current homes, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) also have considered age-friendly modifications, such as adding grab bars to bathrooms or other safety measures.

While many older adults have given thought to how they will age in place — and know they want to stay at home in some way — many still have work to do when it comes to finalizing plans. Just one in four seniors surveyed report having specific plans for where they will live as they become older. That’s where Home Instead wants to help.

The new “Home Your Own Way” program from Home Instead Senior Care offers a wealth of free resources for seniors and families to assess needs and options, and to determine what aging in place might look like for them.

“There are so many factors to consider when talking about where you may want to live as you age and what makes sense for you,” said Gisela De Armas-Ramirez, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care in Miami. “The conversation needs to include not only the physical space, such as accessibility and safety precautions in the home, but also emotional elements such as memories, companionship and sense of community. We want to help seniors think through both these areas to determine what best fits their needs.”

For older adults who want to stay in their homes — either a current or new home — some seek assistance to make it possible. A professional caregiver can help address the physical demands of aging, such as personal care or Alzheimer’s care, as well as the emotional aspects, like companionship.

Whether seniors age in their current home, downsize, move to a senior living community or choose to live with relatives, the goal of the Home Your Own Way program is to help them make an informed choice about where to live as they age.

Whether seniors age in their current home, downsize, move to a senior living community or choose to live with relatives, the goal of the Home Your Own Way program is to help them make an informed choice about where to live as they age.

