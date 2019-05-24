Mucarsel-Powell Announces More Than $119 Million in FEMA Grants Following Oversight Hearing

Today, U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), member of the Economic Development, Public Buildings & Emergency Management Subcommittee of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $119,063,620 to Miami-Dade County for debris removal resulting from Hurricane Irma. During a subcommittee hearing earlier this week, Mucarsel-Powell pressed FEMA on why South Florida has yet to receive significant portions of disaster relief funding and implored the agency to release the funds.

“I am pleased that after the Transportation & Infrastructure hearing, FEMA has obligated this overdue funding. We’re waiting on more funds, but this is a significant step in the right direction,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “With the 2019 hurricane season right ahead of us, South Floridians are simply asking for the federal government to uphold its commitment to taxpayers in the wake of a major storm.”

This award provides federal funding to Miami-Dade County for debris removal costs as a result of FEMA-DR-4337-FL (Hurricane Irma). This FEMA funding is authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Act. FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the state. It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipients receive these awards.