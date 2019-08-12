Mucarsel-Powell to Kick Off District Tour, Meeting with Stakeholders on Education, Economy, and Environment

On Tuesday, August 13th, U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26) will continue her work for the district by holding a series of events focused on securing a strong, resilient future for South Florida’s environment, education, and economy.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mucarsel-Powell, member of the Hispanic Caucus Education Task Force, will hold a roundtable on school safety and student mental health with various education advocates. In Congress, she cosponsored several pieces of legislation to invest in schools and tackle student mental health, including the Increasing Access to Mental Health in Schools Act to address the shortage of school-based mental health service providers. Later that day, she will visit the Summer BreakSpot site in Kendall. Summer BreakSpot provides nutritious meals at no cost to children 18 and under while school is out for the summer.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mucarsel-Powell, vice chair of the Subcommittee on Water Resources & Environment, will hold a roundtable discussion on challenges and opportunities for South Florida’s environment and water quality. Mucarsel-Powell has been a leading voice for South Florida’s environment by fighting for full Everglades Restoration funding, voting to remain in the Paris Climate Agreement, and taking steps to ensure the community has resilient infrastructure to withstand the effects of climate change.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mucarsel-Powell, will hold a press conference at the Homestead child detention center to request answers about where the minors have been taken, and whether they have been reunified with their families/sponsors or placed at other detention centers in the country. Mucarsel-Powell has been a leading advocate for the safety and well-being of migrant children who have been separated from their families.

Mucarsel-Powell is continuing to put the needs of South Floridians first by fighting for action on climate change, affordable health care, a resilient economy, safe communities, and strong education opportunities for all Floridians.

Tuesday, August 13

10:30 am

Mucarsel-Powell holds education roundtable on school safety and student mental health in Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Florida International University

11200 SW 8th St

Room GC243

Miami, FL 33199

12:30 pm

Mucarsel-Powell visits Summer BreakSpot site in Kendall

West Dade Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

Wednesday, August 14

10:00 am

Mucarsel-Powell holds environment roundtable on challenges and opportunities for South Florida’s Environment

Mucarsel-Powell Miami Office

12851 SW 42nd St

Suite 131

Miami, FL 33175

Thursday, August 15

10:00 am

Mucarsel-Powell and Women’s March Miami hold press conference at Homestead child detention center

960 Bougainville Boulevard

Homestead, Fla 33032