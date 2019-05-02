Mucarsel-Powell Votes for Clean Energy Future, Keeps Promise to fight for South Florida’s Environment

Today, U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), vice chair of the Water Resources & Environment Subcommittee of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and member of the Everglades Caucus, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act:

“We cannot wait to act to fight the devastating effects of climate change. Every year, South Florida faces stronger storms, and communities of color disproportionately suffer from the effects of climate change. While committing to our goals set in the Paris Climate Agreement alone won’t solve the threat of climate change, it is an essential first step. We are running out of time to make serious progress in our effort to give future generations a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment. With this vote to reaffirm our commitment to a clean energy future, I am proud to keep a promise to South Florida, and I will continue to work with anyone who is committed to reducing global pollution and making our planet inhabitable in the future.”

The Climate Action Now Act, would prohibit any federal funds from being used to take any action to advance the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. The bill would also call on President Trump to develop and make public a plan for how the United States will meet the pollution reduction goals submitted to the world in 2015. President Trump has an obligation to lead on this issue and to help our nation achieve our commitment to the planet.