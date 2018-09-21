Neat Streets Miami successfully kicks off Let’s Clean Things Up anti-litter campaign in south Miami-Dade

The kick-off event for Miami-Dade County’s Let’s Clean Things Up anti-litter campaign went off without a hitch this past Saturday.

Things got started Saturday morning on the grounds of R. R. Moton Elementary School in West Perrine. Dozens of volunteers from throughout the community joined Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner and Neat Streets Miami Chairman Dennis C. Moss, Deputy County Mayor and Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) Director Alina T. Hudak, Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) Director Maria Nardi, and staff from Neat Streets Miami and Keep Florida Beautiful to clean up litter from around the area. Participants received a free automobile litter bag filled with “goodies” courtesy of DSWM as well as a free Dahoon Holly, a tree native to Florida, courtesy of Neat Streets Miami.

“Clean neighborhoods and streets are a must if Miami-Dade County is to be a world-class community and tourist destination,” said Moss. “I’m excited to partner with residents in a community-based effort to ‘Clean Things Up,’ improve neighborhood aesthetics and build community pride.”

Let’s Clean Things Up was created by DSWM and PROS, in support of the Keep Miami-Dade County Beautiful initiative through Neat Streets Miami.

The Let’s Clean Things Up campaign is an effort to create public awareness and engagement designed to reduce litter and improve neighborhood aesthetics and foster community pride. Through partnerships with individuals, community groups, civic organizations and local businesses, Miami-Dade County aspires to combat and prevent littering on public rights-of-way in neighborhoods and public spaces throughout Miami-Dade County.

Clean-up events and public tree plantings will be held throughout Miami-Dade County in the months ahead. Individuals and groups who missed the kick-off event can still sign up for future clean-up activities at the Let’s Clean Things Up website at www.miamidade.gov/CleanThingsUp.

For additional information on Let’s Clean Things Up visit the website, call 311 or email the department at DSWM@miamidade.gov.