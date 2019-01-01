New town council conducts its first meeting on Dec. 12

The Cutler Bay Town Council conducted its first meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 12, since the swearing in of newly elected members.

The meeting in the Town Hall Council Chambers saw officials go through its agenda, a 848-page document, in just a little over 47 minutes. Staffers described it as “productive and efficient.”

New Mayor Tim Meerbott was joined by Vice Mayor Sue Ellen Loyzelle, new Councilmember Robert “BJ” Duncan, Councilmember Michael Callahan and re-elected Councilmember Roger Coriat.

A proclamation was presented before the meeting to Jett Forsythe, “a brave young resident who has aided in the rescue of 12 people in the last year.”

A second proclamation went to CBT College, for “providing academic and career education in Cutler Bay since 2009 and providing the technical and vocational education necessary to our community to obtain gainful employment.”

At the start of the meeting, Vice Mayor Loyzelle requested a point of privilege from Mayor Meerbott to present her fellow Councilmembers with a boutonniere in honor of their first meeting as a new body.

For information about future meetings visit the calendar on the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov or call Town Hall at 305-234-4262.