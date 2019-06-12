New Xfinity Security Camera Feature Allows South Floridians to Keep an Eye on Their Pets

South Florida residents love their furry friends – and that devotion helped Miami earn the ranking of 29th most pet-friendly city in the US in 2018 by WalletHub. A few years ago, Miami was even recognized as the top city in the U.S. to be a dog, based on a variety of factors including the number of pet supplies stores, veterinarians and dog parks in the area, plus the sunny climate, according to MyLife.com.

However, even in the most pet-friendly of cities like Miami, owners can’t take their dogs, cats and other animals everywhere with them – but still want to know what they are up to back at home.

A recent nationwide survey of pet owners commissioned by Comcast and conducted by Wakefield Research found that nearly half (44%) of those surveyed check in on their pets four times a day or more and 94% say checking in on their pet is one of the best parts of their day.

But the survey also found that many owners have trouble finding videos of their pets as quickly as they would like to. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents reported it is a bigger hassle to search hours of video clips of their pet(s) with no way to filter them, than to not have any clips of pets because their camera only has live feed, and they would like a filter feature to help them find clips faster.

Comcast’s new ‘pet filter’ for its Xfinity Camera uses artificial intelligence to quickly sort through hours of footage to identify just those with pets in them out of the more than one hundred motion-triggered video clips a typical security camera can generate each day.

Miami Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Home customers can purchase the high-definition Xfinity Camera and opt-in for continuous video recording, which provides access to up to seven to 10 days (depending on market) of video history. The continuous video recording service uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to zoom in on the activity and create a smart thumbnail image of the pet, vehicle, or person, which makes it easier to review later on. As a result, users can spend less time searching through raw footage and more time watching relevant clips.

For more information, visit Xfinity.com/learn/home-security.