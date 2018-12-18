Our best holiday wishes to Cutler Bay residents!

Whether you celebrate Chanukah, Christmas, Kwanza or another holiday this season, Miami’s Community Newspapers wishes you all a wonderful holiday and a Happy New Year, with good health, peace and prosperity.

In the holiday spirit! Cutler Bay resident Jean Tong-Noon tells us that thanks to the Black Point Yacht Club (BPYC) members, many toys were collected and donated to the Cutler Bay Police Unit for distribution to the kids and teens who would otherwise go without a gift for the Holidays. Officers deliver these surprise gifts throughout The South Dade Community. “Also in support, the Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club (CRWC) donated their annual Teddy Bears to the police.” If you would like to donate a toy (ages for 4 to 17) to the Cutler Bay Police gift box, drop them off at the Cutler Bay Town Hall, 10720 Caribbean Blvd, Cutler Bay, FL 33189. You’ll be brightening the life of a child.

Seeking a grant? For those of you who are looking to obtain a Cutler Bay Community Fund Grant, take note: the applications are due December 31! Grants are available for organizations serving Cutler Bay. Grant awards range between $500 and $2,500. The Town of Cutler Bay established the Cutler Bay Community Fund (the “Fund”) in 2013 with the goal of establishing partnerships that will help to improve the quality of life of residents in the community. The Cutler Bay Community Fund seeks to provide support to 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organizations including, but not limited to, schools, community based organizations, community associations, and faith based organizations. The Fund currently has six service categories or priority areas that direct the grant making; educational, aesthetic, environmental, cultural, social services, and other philanthropic activities. For the grant application go to: cutlerbay-fl.gov/home/showdocument?id=9514.

Municipal offices will be closed on Christmas Day, Tuesday December 25, and on the day before, Monday December 24. They will reopen on Wednesday December 26. They will be closed on New Year’s Day, January 1.

Special holiday events at the Arsht Center. Now through December 23, you can see City Theatre’s WINTER SHORTS, a festive version of Summer Shorts: America’s Short Play Festival features a jolly program of short plays and musicals, each a complete work 8-10 minutes long. It features a cast of South Florida all-stars and a hilarious collection of holiday-themed short plays. Now in its second season at the Arsht Center, WINTER SHORTS is a fast and furious, naughty and nice, 90-minute theatrical treat with no intermission. WINTER SHORTS 2018 will present seven all-new original “shorts” penned by the country’s leading playwrights including a world premiere by Miami-based playwright Jessica Farr. Note: it’s for ages 16 and up. Tickets are: $39, $54, and $69.

Then running from December 25-30 is IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS, presented in the Arsht’s Ziff Ballet Opera House. Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs and top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow. This must-see classic in a lavish new production that The New York Times says to “put on your wish list.” IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written! Tickets prices are: $34, $62, $82, $103, $123. Order online at tickets@arshtcenter.org. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Inc. is located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132.

Thought of the Day:

For myself I am an optimist – it does not seem to be much use being anything else. – Sir Winston Churchill

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

Got any tips? Contact me at 305-669-7355, ext. 249, or send emails to Michael@communitynewspapers.com.