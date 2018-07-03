Parent Forum and Resource Fair provides ways to keep kids safe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Miami-Dade County Community Relation Board’s Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Committee, in association with Miami-Dade County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Dennis C. Moss, conducted a Parent Forum and Resource Fair, titled “It Takes A Village,” on Thursday, June 14.

Taking place at the Goulds Community Center, 11350 SW 216 St, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the main topic of discussion was How to Save Our Youth.

“We are trying to curb the violence by working with the parents,” said Jean Tong Noon, one of the attendees. “We had an audience of about 150 but were hoping for more parents to take an interest. Possibly the traffic and rain hindered attendance.

“Many of our elected officials and various non-profits were there to support and listen,” she said. “The panelists gave good information to what was occurring and possible solutions…and, yes, it does take a village working together to find solutions.”

District 8 Commissioner Levine Cava participated in the presentations.

“All children need our love and guidance as they navigate their paths to adulthood,” Levine Cava said. “We came together to share resources for children and their parents that provide vital support for the journey, and policies that can help keep the children away from violence.”