Partnership Offers Help to Miami-dade Students Hoping to Become the First College Graduates in Their Families

Seniors at Miami Community Charter School and their Parents to Attend College Event Led by Your College Concierge and sponsored by Power Financial Credit Union

Some high school students who hope to become the first in their families to graduate from college will get help from a South Florida credit union and a college counseling/planning service that specializes in helping students find financial aid.

Power Financial Credit Union formed a partnership with “Your College Concierge (YCC)” to assist seniors at Miami Community Charter School located at 18720 SW 352nd ST – Florida City, FL 33034, where minorities make up 96 percent of the student body.

Seniors at the charter school and their parents will attend an event on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., led by YCC co-founder Paul Ratzan, who will help parents complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application form. Ratzan also will explain YCC, a digital tool developed to serve as a “virtual guidance office” that helps students find the right college and figure out how to pay tuition and other expenses.

Participation in the event, sponsored by Power Financial Credit Union, is free of charge.

“We are very proud of this partnership,” said Alicia Quevedo, Power Financial Credit Union, Senior Vice President/Chief Membership Officer. “These students need someone in their corner who knows the ‘ins and outs’ of college financing and can help navigate the many obstacles placed in their paths. They already have to overcome multiple barriers to get into college – we hope this will make the process much less stressful.”

YCC provides a college-planning experience tailored to the interests, budget, grade level and academic abilities of each student. They also offer a digital platform that helps students and their families to search for the right college, to apply for admission, and to learn how institutional and federal financial aid can lower the cost of a college education.