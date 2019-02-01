Providing Cutting-edge Care to Adults and Children with Allergic and Immunologic Disorders

I am delighted to have joined the wonderful team at Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida and be part of the South Florida medical community. My interest in the field of allegy and immunology began during my pediatrics residency while caring for children with asthma, eczema and food allergies. Allergists have the unique ability to provide medical care for pediatric and adult patients suffering from disorders that have a combination of both genetic and environmental factors. Allergic diseases can cause a significant impairment in patients’ lives and have serious psychosocial implications as well.

There have been many new and exciting advances in the field of allergy, most notably the development of novel biologic agents to treat conditions such as asthma, hives and eczema. Until recently, patients with asthma were all treated very similarly. We now understand that there are subtypes of asthmatics with different underlying causes of their condition. New medications approved for the treatment of poorly controlled asthma and allergic diseases block specific mediators in the allergic and inflammatory pathways. With a thorough history, exam and evaluation, allergists can determine which targeted therapy is best for their patients.

Most asthmatics are sensitized to environmental allergens that trigger shortness of breath, cough and wheezing. For several years, allergists have used a medication that blocks IgE, the allergic antibody responsible for worsening asthma and allergy symptoms. It has improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients and also is indicated for patients living with chronic hives.

In recent years, drugs that target specific white blood cells called eosinophils have been approved for the treatment of asthma. Eosinophils lead to airway inflammation and worsening respiratory symptoms. These new drugs have been shown to improve quality of life, decrease asthma attacks and improve lung function. The newest drug to be approved for the treatment of asthma shows similar results and also is indicated for patients with severe eczema.

If you are tired of your allergies or asthma getting in the way of your life, please contact our office to schedule a consultation I take pride in keeping up with the most up-to-date innovations in my specialty to care for my patients.

Dr. Ari Zelig is a native of Memphis, Tennessee. He earned his undergraduate degree at Emory University and attended the Sackler School of Medicine/Tel Aviv University. He completed a Pediatrics residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and pursued his Allergy and Immunology fellowship at Montefiore MedicalCenter in Bronx, New York. During his medical training, Dr. Zelig’s research focus was pediatric food allergies and he is a lecturer on advanced biological treatment for asthma and hives. He is board certified in General Pediatrics as well as Allergy and Immunology. Dr. Zelig is a member of several professional medical societies.

To make an appointment call our office or visit www.allergyweb.com.