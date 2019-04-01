SMDCAC presents Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico, America’s leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and community engagement for nearly 50 years. Led by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, the Company is a group of highly trained professionals who perform the works of Latino choreographers for audiences around the world. Ballet Hispánico’s repertory explores the diversity of Latino cultures and brings innovative ways of experiencing and sharing a cultural dialogue. Representing a multitude of nationalities, their artists reflect the ever-changing face of our nation.

PROGRAM

Línea Recta

World Premiere: November 18, 2016 at The Apollo Theater

Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Music by Eric Vaarzon Morel

Costume Design by Danielle Truss

Lighting Design by Michael Mazzola

From one of today’s most sought-after choreographers comes a powerful and resonant work that explores an intriguing aspect of flamenco dance: the conspicuous absence of physical partnering. While maintaining the integrity and hallmark passion of the genre, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa imagines an original and explosive movement language premised upon the theme of partnership and performed to flamenco guitar by Eric Vaarzon Morel.

Con Brazos Abiertos

World Premiere: April 18, 2017 at the Joyce Theater

Choreography by Michelle Manzanales

Artistic Collaboration with Ray Doñes

Soundscape includes Carla Morrison, Cheech & Chong, Julio Iglesias, Edward James Olmos, Gustavo Santaolalla, Michelle Manzanales, Juan Carlos Marin Marin, Ember Island, Mexican Institute of Sound

Poem by Maria Billini-Padilla

Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Joshua Preston

Michelle Manzanales explores with humility, nostalgia and humor the iconic Mexican symbols that she was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas. Intertwining folkloric details with a distinctly contemporary voice in dance, set to music that ranges from Julio Iglesias to rock en español, Con Brazos Abiertos is a fun and frank look at a life caught between two cultures.

Catorce Dieciséis

Choreography by Tania Pérez-Salas

Music by Marin Marais, Girolamo Frescobaldi, A. Vivaldi, Francois Couperini and Giovanni Batista Pergolesi.

Costumes by Amanda Gladu

Lighting Design by Bob Franklin

One of the leading voices of Mexican contemporary dance, Tania Pérez-Salas draws inspiration from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of our movement through life. With intense theatricality and breathtaking imagery set to music by Vivaldi and other Baroque composers, Catorce Dieciséis is a joyful feast for the senses.

Prior to the performance there will be a FREE “Dance Talk” moderated by dance critic Jordan Levin and Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro at 6:30pm in the Lab Theater. A post show discussion will also take place immediately following the performance in the Main Stage also moderated by Levin.

Appropriate for ages 7 and up. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age. This includes children and infants. Active military, youth (12 and under) student, senior, Culture Shock Miami and group 20+ discount available.

