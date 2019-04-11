Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

South Dade YMCA to Host Healthy Kids Day!

By: Community News |April 11, 2019

The South Dade YMCA is geared up to host its national event “Healthy Kids Day” here at our local YMCA.  Healthy Kids Day is our annual, nationwide initiative designed to inspire all youth, parents, and caregivers – regardless of membership status – to get active and make healthy choices over the summer and beyond. Summer is the time for kids to get up, get out and grow.

Summer is the time for kids to get up, get out and grow. But for some kids, exposure to activities that stimulate the body and mind ends with the school year. In fact, research shows that kids are prone to gain more weight and fall behind in studies.

At the Y, we believe kids can do anything with the right support. That’s why we are committed to helping kids get on (and stay on!) a healthy youth development journey that includes physical, cognitive, and social-emotional growth.

 

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019

Time: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

The Y will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, our national initiative with more than 1,300 Ys holding free community events for the entire family. Healthy Kids Day encourages kids and families to stay active, connected and healthy. 

EVENTS

Face Painting

Water Slide & Bounce House

Imagination Station

Live Music and Dance Performances

Food Trucks & Snow Cones

Virtual Reality Station

Camp Exploration

Line Dancing, Arts & Crafts and So much more!

SEMINARS

How to speak to your Teen – 9am

Inspiring youth to expand their minds – 1pm

EVENT IS FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Join some of our awesome community guests who support the Y’s Healthy Kids Day!

Main Street Dentistry
Miami Marlins
Miggy’s Gift
Commissioner Cava
Florida Blue
Community Newspapers
VR – Virtual Reality Center
Miami Children’s Hosptial

