The South Dade YMCA is geared up to host its national event “Healthy Kids Day” here at our local YMCA. Healthy Kids Day is our annual, nationwide initiative designed to inspire all youth, parents, and caregivers – regardless of membership status – to get active and make healthy choices over the summer and beyond. Summer is the time for kids to get up, get out and grow.
Summer is the time for kids to get up, get out and grow. But for some kids, exposure to activities that stimulate the body and mind ends with the school year. In fact, research shows that kids are prone to gain more weight and fall behind in studies.
At the Y, we believe kids can do anything with the right support. That’s why we are committed to helping kids get on (and stay on!) a healthy youth development journey that includes physical, cognitive, and social-emotional growth.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019
Time: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Y will celebrate Healthy Kids Day, our national initiative with more than 1,300 Ys holding free community events for the entire family. Healthy Kids Day encourages kids and families to stay active, connected and healthy.
EVENTS
Face Painting
Water Slide & Bounce House
Imagination Station
Live Music and Dance Performances
Food Trucks & Snow Cones
Virtual Reality Station
Camp Exploration
Line Dancing, Arts & Crafts and So much more!
SEMINARS
How to speak to your Teen – 9am
Inspiring youth to expand their minds – 1pm
EVENT IS FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Join some of our awesome community guests who support the Y’s Healthy Kids Day!
Main Street Dentistry
Miami Marlins
Miggy’s Gift
Commissioner Cava
Florida Blue
Community Newspapers
VR – Virtual Reality Center
Miami Children’s Hosptial
Be the first to comment on "South Dade YMCA to Host Healthy Kids Day!"