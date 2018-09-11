South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center announces lineup for 2018-19 season

Entering its eighth season of providing quality entertainment to the communities of South Florida, the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) has announced the lineup of offerings in the performing arts and film for 2018-19.

This season, SMDCAC continues to provide a Main Stage Series, Cabaret Series, Dance Series, Family Series, Comic Cure Series, Indie Flicks Series and outdoor events and concerts.

Highlights of the season include two national touring Broadway productions of RENT and Legally Blonde, as well as other theater productions catering to young audiences, including a Family Series for children and Culture Shock Miami productions for teenagers ($5 tickets for students ages 13-22).

Families won’t want to miss the Zoppé, An Italian Family Circus, which will take place inside an authentic circus tent top on the center’s concert lawn.

The center’s commitment to presenting the highest quality contemporary dance that speaks to South Florida’s diverse cultures has made the SMDCAC Dance Series one of the best in the Southeast.

This season, the center once again brings leading national and international troupes with profound connections to our unique community: exciting Hispanic artists, powerful Israeli troupes, a legendary African-American ballet company, and a Miami-based ballet company.

A thrilling and eclectic series of music concerts are scheduled including a performance by world music star Anoushka Shankar.

An Indian sitar player and composer, Shankar has expanded her famous father Ravi Shankar’s legacy of crossing cultural and musical borders, with six Grammy nominations and collaborations with the world’s leading classical orchestras and pop artists as diverse as Sting, M.I.A., Herbie Hancock, and her half-sister Norah Jones.

The center also presents three concerts by local choral legends Seraphic Fire as well as other exciting music concerts of jazz, gypsy swing, klezmer and folk music on both the Main Stage and intimate Cabaret Black Box Theater.

The annual free Backyard Bash season kickoff event on Oct. 20 features live music on the center’s outside Concert Lawn. Food trucks will be there and attendees may bring lawn chairs and blankets. Patrons also may pick up information on the upcoming season and tour the facility. No coolers are permitted.

The center offers a subscription where patrons can create their own package of main stage performances and receive up to a 20 percent discount. In addition, the theater offers a Dance Package with 25 percent off on dance shows and a Cabaret Package with 20 percent off on the Cabaret Series (applied to select performances). Tickets can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling the Box Office at 786-573-5300. The center is located at 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay.

For a complete schedule of performances visit SMDCAC.org.