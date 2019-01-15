South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center to present Dance Theatre of Harlem

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) presents Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH), as the company returns to South Florida for its 50th anniversary. Performances will take place on SMDCAC’s main stage, Saturday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m.

DTH was founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell at the height of the Civil Rights Movement and is recognized as the first black classical ballet company. Mitchell, the first African American male to become a permanent member of the New York City Ballet, became inspired to form the company after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mitchell’s ground-breaking idea was to transform the lives of young people in Harlem by providing training in classical ballet. In a few short years, his response to tragedy became a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim.

This year’s program features a special performance of Dougla, choreographed by Geoffrey Holder. This piece will be a collaboration between DTH and the Peter London Global Dance Company, a local troupe recognized as South Florida’s leading professional multi-cultural contemporary dance company.

The program’s entirety includes:

• Vessels choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie (contemporary ballet);

• Le Corsaire Pas de Deux by Petipa (classical tutu ballet);

• Adagietto #5 by Royston Maldoon (striking and emotional ballet set to Mahler’s Fifth Symphony), and

• Dougla by Geoffrey Holder (exquisite pageantry).

In January 2018, the troupe returned to South Florida for the first time in almost 20 years as part of their two-season residency program: The Return of the Black Ballerina. This was made possible through a Knight Arts Challenge grant awarded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

DTH has had many significant milestones throughout its history. In 1988, the company embarked on a five-week tour of the USSR that resulted in sold-out performances in Moscow, Tbilisi, and Leningrad. The company also received a standing ovation at the famed Kirov Theatre. In 2006, President George W. Bush honored DTH at the White House at an evening of performances by current and former members.

Due to financial constraints, DTH was on hiatus for eight years. In 2011, Virginia Johnson, a founding dancer and former prima ballerina of the company, was named artistic director.

Tickets are $25-$65 for regular admission and can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300. The center is located at 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay. Tickets for patrons ages 13-22 can be purchased for $5 through Culture Shock Miami, a program that provides teens and young adults with reduced pricing for performances and cultural attractions throughout Miami-Dade County.

More information about the center and its programs can be found at www.smdcac.org.