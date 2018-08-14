Speedway offering Fast Lane Friday twice as often through October

For anyone seeking speed and adrenaline, Homestead-Miami Speedway will be bringing your fix to the track twice as often for the coming months.

The Speedway is picking up the pace for Fast Lane Friday, expanding on the exhilarating action of the event by hosting it twice a month during August, September and October.

Created to combat dangerous and illegal street racing, Fast Lane Friday offers the opportunity to compete in a safe and controlled environment. The track converts pit road into a 1/8 mile drag strip where participants can race against each other using their street legal cars from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The new Fast Lane Friday schedule will see cars racing up and down pit road on the following dates: Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and Oct. 26.

Anyone interested in attending an upcoming Fast Lane Friday will have the option of purchasing tickets online by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com/FastLaneFriday. Those who purchase their tickets online in advance of the event will realize a $5 savings. If you buy online, tickets for participants of Fast Lane Friday are $20, while it is $10 for spectators. Any purchase made at the gate is $25 for participants and $15 for spectators. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information on Fast Lane Friday, visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com/FastLaneFriday.