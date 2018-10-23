Spooky Soiree costume party scheduled in honor of Epilepsy Awareness Month

Epilepsy Florida (formerly Epilepsy Foundation of Florida) will host a Spooky Soiree costume party on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Novecento Brickell, 1414 Brickell Ave. The event will serve as the organization’s official launch for November’s Epilepsy Awareness Month, an annual period dedicated to educating individuals and communities about epilepsy.

The event, presented by The Neurology Group, will include Argentine cuisine, cocktails, a silent auction, and live entertainment. Jackie Gran, a local mosaic artist, and Pat Dean, a world-renowned epilepsy specialist from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, will be in attendance. The event also will feature a live stream of trick-or-treaters from “Epilepsy Family Weekend” at Camp Boggy Creek, a specialty camp for children with chronic illnesses in Eustis.

“Not only in November but every day, the fight against epilepsy is ever-present,” said Karen Basha-Egozi, CEO of Epilepsy Florida. “In Miami-Dade and Broward counties alone, there are 111,000 people living with epilepsy. We encourage all to join us for this event to help increase epilepsy education and understanding within our communities, thus eliminating stigma and empowering those affected by the disorder.”

Epilepsy, a common neurological condition that one in 26 people will be diagnosed with at some point in their lives, is a diagnosis given when a person experiences two or more seizures that cannot be attributed to another cause. It is a disorder more people live with than autism, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy combined.

Spooky Soiree tickets can be purchased for $100 each. To learn more about the event and register, visit www.epilepsyfl.com/events/spooky/.

Epilepsy Florida was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3). It is a partner of the Epilepsy Alliance America. Epilepsy Florida provides numerous services to individuals and families, including advocacy and counseling, education and prevention, direct medical and neuropsychological services, as well as other programs regardless of financial situation or socioeconomic status.

For more information, visit www.epilepsyfl.com.