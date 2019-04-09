St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Palmetto Bay’s ‘Walk for Water’

“Walk for Water”… St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Palmetto Bay is hosting the South Miami-Dade Walk for Water at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29th at 17700 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay. The Walk for Water promotes awareness of the global water crisis while raising funds to provide sustainable safe water around the world. All donations benefit Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that builds safe water solutions in developing countries and disaster areas. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top rating since 2005, a distinction shared by only one percent of the charities rated by the organization. To sign up for the walk or to make a donation, visit <www.watermission.org> or call 305-232-1227, or send an email to <stthomaschr@aol.com>.

During the approximately two-mile walk, participants are encouraged to carry a bucket of water to symbolize the burden that millions of women and children bear every day as they collect dirty water in developing countries.

Rev. Ken Albright, the pastor of St. Thomas says: “We want to draw attention to the fact that God cares about people in need, and when one-third of the world’s population lacks adequate access to clean water—that is something God cares about, and we believe Christians should be working to change for good. We want to do this, and to invite the community to join us. You don’t even have to be Christian—just someone who cares about the wellbeing of those who are burdened by the need to walk miles to gather water or from disaster. Help us raise funds and awareness about this worldwide need. Come walk with us.”

The Rotary Club of Perrine, Cutler Ridge and Palmetto Bay is having a lunch meeting on Tuesday April 9th, and on Tuesday April 16, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. “Join us for lunch in the Feller Room above the Palmetto Bay Library at Old Cutler Road and SW 177 Street.” And on Sunday April 28th there’s a very special meeting celebrating the club’s 59th birthday. It takes place from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For information call 305-235-2161.

Acting auditions… Say folks, do you remember “Matilda,” the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl? Well, “Matilda the Musical” is a stage musical based on that, adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Area Stage Company will be presenting the live musical soon and they’re looking for local actors. Auditions for adult and youth roles will take place on Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14. “A monologue and 16 bars (30 seconds) of a musical theatre song are required. On the day of auditions, come early to sign up and bring the sheet music of your chosen song in the right key.”Actors will be called in for their audition in the order they signed up. Audition time is 9:00 a.m. for young actors, sign-up starts at 8:30 a.m. The time for adults is 2:00 p.m., sign-up starts at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a dance audition at that time, so be prepared to dance. Actors of all types are welcome and, if cast, they must be available to rehearse and perform weekdays and weekends July 8 to August 25. This is a paid position for adult professional actors. The show opens August 9th. Area Stage Company is located at 1560 S. Dixie Hwy Coral Gables, FL 33146. For information contact the ASC Front Desk at <frontdesk@areastagecompany.com> or call 305-666-2078.

Thought of the Day: Keep your fears to yourself, but share your courage with others. – Robert Louis Stevenson

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

