St. Vincent hosts phase II of annual Caribbean-focused security exercise

Representatives from the United States and 21 partner nations are participating in the second phase of the 35th annual Tradewinds exercise, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multinational Caribbean-focused exercise.

Phase II will occur June 14-21 and will be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Phase I took place May 30 – June 08 in the Dominican Republic.

Both phases are designed to provide opportunities for joint, combined, and interagency partner nation capacity building focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

The strong relationships forged during Tradewinds through the exchange of knowledge and expertise are key to maintaining regional security and prosperity throughout the Caribbean.

For information on this or other U.S. Southern Command exercises, contact LCDR Rebecca Haggard at rebecca.b.haggard.mil@mail.mil .