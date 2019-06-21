STATEMENT: COMMISSIONER LEVINE CAVA ON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S EFFORTS TO TARGET IMMIGRANT FAMILIES

Today, Miami-Dade County Commissioner & County Mayoral Candidate Daniella Levine Cava issued the following the statement in response to the Trump Administration’s efforts to target immigrant families:

“It is critically important that Mayor Gimenez & Police Director Perez brief Commissioners immediately with information on how this County will respond. We must continue efforts to remove dangerous criminals. But given the Trump Administration’s inhumane treatment of children and targeting of families fleeing political oppression, these raids call for close monitoring and review. I have no doubt that tonight many families from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and many more, will be losing sleep fearing they will be next.”