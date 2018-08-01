Summer Is Coming to an End but the Festive Friday Fun Continues!

Be part of the ‘Festive Fridays’ experience!

Festive Fridays” lineup of entertainers for the month of August at Southland Mall is full of exciting performances that will inspire, motivate and get the little ones moving and grooving. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6 – 8 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture!

Below is a list of the events for the month:

•August 3rd – This Festive Friday performance is packed with energy! Join Tuff Martial Arts Academy as they show us their martial art skills and moves that will blow us away!

•August 31st – A fantastic way to celebrate the first week of school, Hipnotic Dance Studio returns to Festive Fridays for a colorful and up-beat dance performance!

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205thStreet, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12. For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info@bristolpr.com.