Temple Beth Sholom joins march Against Homestead Child Detention Camp

The ripples of the current presidential administration’s actions on the Mexican-US border are spanning the Gulf — and can be felt here in Miami so strongly they might as well be tidal waves. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more commonly known as ICE, have been bringing the children ripped from their families to a government facility in Homestead.

This Saturday, June 23, at 4 p.m., Rabbi Pomerantz and a concerned group of Temple Beth Sholom members will join with other socially-conscious citizens in a march of solidarity. Along with Friends of Miami Dade Detainees, the ACLU of Florida, the Florida Immigrant Coalition, Rise Up Florida, United We Dream, and the Women’s March of Florida, Temple Beth Sholom intends for this to be a peaceful and nonviolent march.

Civil rights groups from across the region will hold “March to Free the Children Held in Detention” in Homestead. On Saturday at 4 p.m., they will meet at the corner of SW 288th Street and SW 137th Avenue and march to the compound where up to 1,000 migrant children are being held.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz told the media on June 18 that this location had been closed since 2016 and was reopened recently just to hold these children. She says this could be costing the government over 30 million dollars to pay a contractor to open the site.

This federal detention center had been previously been used in the Obama Administration as a temporary holding facility for unaccompanied minors. After an average stay of a month, they were returned to their families or placed with sponsors.



This march is based on the President’s zero-tolerance policy of dividing these families at the border based on misdemeanor charges, said an organizer for the American Friends Service Committee.

Organizers are seeking an answer as to why is trafficking going on where children can get lost in the system?

For more information contact Noemi Cortes, assistant to clergy office, at noemi@tbsmb.org.

