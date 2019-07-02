The Palace Gardens pays tribute to the military

The Palace Gardens in Homestead recently hosted “The Commander’s Reception,” inviting members of the Homestead Military Affairs Committee (MAC) to enjoy a festive celebration in their honor.

A self-governing committee of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, MAC’s mission is to assist military units within the chamber’s service area to achieve their goals and to promote understanding and cooperation between the civilian and military communities.

The chamber’s board of directors, members of the United States Special Operations Command South and past and present military service men and women from the local Coast Guard, Army, Air Force, Navy and National Guard attended the event.

Among the community VIPs in attendance were Colonel David Piffarerio, Commander of the 482nd Fighter Wing, Homestead Air Reserve Base; Kurt Kadel, assistant vice president of Hospital Administration, Homestead Hospital, and Bill Duquette, CEO, Homestead Hospital.

Local veterans — including Helo “Frenchie” LaChapelle, who served in the Navy during D-Day, and The Palace Gardens residents James Faulds and Charles “Chuck” Headley — were honored for their service. The residents served during the 1940s in the Coast Guard and Air Force, respectively.

“Band Suo” performed a medley of music including patriotic tunes and The Palace Gardens’ talented culinary team wowed guests with delicious hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

The Palace Gardens offers award-winning assisted living and memory care services. To learn more or schedule a personal tour, call 305-247-0446 or visit http://thepalace.org/palace-gardens.html.