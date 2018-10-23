The Palace Gardens recognizes outstanding Homestead seniors

The Palace Gardens recently celebrated a “Senior Citizen of the Year” award ceremony recognizing two older adults who go above and beyond in helping others in Homestead.

Judy Waldman and her husband, Dr. Merv Waldman, received the awards that were presented by Elizabeth Martinez, director of sales for The Palace Gardens, and Aida Cardenas, community liaison with the office of Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, during a luncheon attended by nearly 100 people. The couple also received a proclamation from the City of Homestead.

The Waldmans, combined, have over 86 years of volunteer service. They have donated their time and talents to a variety of organizations, serving in numerous capacities.

“In selecting the Waldmans for this year’s award, The Palace Gardens wanted to show them the recognition they so richly deserve,” Martinez said. “They are an inspiration and truly unsung heroes in our city.”

Among the notable efforts of the Waldmans is The Little Angel’s Foundation, founded in 2000 in honor of their grandson who has autism. The organization helps families raising special needs children.

The couple has worked tirelessly with a small group of volunteers on fundraising efforts to help disabled children and their families. The foundation has raised over $800,000 which has been used for buying vehicles, paying for household needs, service dogs, therapy horses and funding a Miami-Dade County special needs school with equipment.

Judy served the City of Homestead for 14 years as a councilmember and vice mayor while Dr. Merv is a retired veterinarian.

“We are so thrilled to create this award to recognize seniors in the City of Homestead who are actively involved in improving the lives of others and to acknowledge their efforts,” Martinez added.

