The Palace Gardens seeks outstanding Homestead seniors for recognition

The Palace Gardens in Homestead is seeking nominations for the “2018 Senior Citizen of the Year” award, which will recognize an older adult who goes above and beyond in helping others in Homestead.

The senior living community is accepting nominations through Sept. 14. Nomination forms are available online at www.thepalacegardens.com/blog-senior.html or can be picked up and returned to The Palace Gardens, 3100 Campbell Dr. in Homestead.

In addition to a completed entry form, nominees must be 65 or older and reside within the City of Homestead.

“We know there are many seniors in the Homestead area who are actively involved in improving the lives of others and we want to acknowledge their efforts through this award,” said Elizabeth Martinez, director of marketing for the assisted living and memory care community. “From advocates to volunteers, we want to recognize those who serve as an inspiration to others.”

Nominations may be made by individuals or by organizations; however, organizations are asked to nominate only one candidate for the award. Individuals may nominate themselves. Two winners will be honored at a special luncheon on Frida, Sept. 28.

Finalists must be present to receive the award and grand prize. For questions regarding the award submission, contact Martinez at 305-508-6060 or via email at Elizabeth@thepalace.org.

The Palace Gardens Homestead offers assisted living and memory care in an environment that focuses on providing a lifestyle that is socially engaging and stimulating. Built to be self-sustaining in hurricanes, the community is located across from Baptist Health South Florida’s Homestead Hospital. To learn more about The Palace Gardens, visit www.ThePalace.org.