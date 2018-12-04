There is so much going on this month you won’t want to miss

Well, Thanksgiving has passed, as well as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, but there’s still so much more ahead. Here’s a list of things for December….

“Winter Song” concert… “Come join The Children’s Voice Chorus as this talented group of kids brings their voices to life in our annual seasonal showcase. All levels will be performing.” It takes place on Saturday December 8, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road in Palmetto Bay. Cost is $8 to $12. For info visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-song-tickets-52180493260

The Winter Holiday Celebration will be taking place at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center on Friday, December 7, at 6:00 p.m. You can “Visit Santa, take pictures, create holiday crafts, and enjoy food trucks and signature holiday drinks for adults and kids! The movie Unaccompanied Minors will be shown on the concert lawn (bring lawn chairs and blankets. No outside food or drink will be permitted).” Where? At the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189. Best of all – it is free admission!

Christmas is in the Air – Marlene Urbay and the Florida Chamber Orchestra takes place on

December 8 at 8:00 p.m. “A combination of the best traditional Christmas songs with tap dance that will make this season unforgettable! The Nutcracker Suite, Silver Bells, Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Jingle Bells, Baby its Cold Outside, White Christmas, Here Comes Santa, Santa Claus is coming to Town among many others. Guest Artists: Judy Tap Dance Company and Belen Jazz Band.” It’s part of the Very Merry Holiday Season Series. PLEASE NOTE: New procedures are being implemented in an effort to enhance the safety of our patrons and all those who visit MDCA. These new measures may include bag checks at our lobby doors. Please allow yourself a bit of extra time while planning your trip. Tickets range from $25 to $45. Call 305-979-9603 for info or visit: https://www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org/event/florida-chamber-orchestra-christmas-air/

In Palmetto Bay, the next Regular Council Meeting will take place on December 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., immediately following the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials. It’s the usual location of course, at the Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center, 9705 E. Hibiscus Street in Palmetto Bay. “Discussion and public input will be welcomed concerning the following hearing item on First Reading which may be of interest to your immediate neighborhood…” It’s about an ordinance of the Mayor and Village Council relating to the Downtown Urban Village (Duv) Zoning District, and it’s sponsored by Vice Mayor John DuBois. Sounds like something a lot of folks will be interested in hearing about and voicing an opinion. Since it’s on First Reading there won’t be a council vote yet, but there’ll probably be a lot of discussion and also input from residents. Got questions? Call 305-259-1234.

In Cutler Bay, the Inaugural Ceremony for Newly Elected Officials will take place on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Council Chambers, Suite 115, 10720 Caribbean Boulevard, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189.

Town of Cutler Bay Council Meeting… the next monthly meeting takes place on Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the same location as above.

Palmetto Bay Senior Game Day at Ludovici Park returns on Dec. 13 from 11:00 a.m. – 2 .p.m

12/15/2018 Thought of the Day: With the gift of listening comes the gift of healing. – Catherine de Hueck

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

