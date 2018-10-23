Town announces fun plans for Halloween on Oct. 26

The Town of Cutler Bay will once again provide Halloween fun for residents in a safe and entertaining environment at Cutler Ridge Park, 10100 SW 200 St., on Friday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 10 p.m.

They will be hosting a haunted house, the annual Trunk-or-Treat event with candy being given out to the kids, a costume contest (which is limited to the first 25 participants in the following age groups: Infants-2 years; 3-6 years; 7-9 years; 10-13 years; 14 and up, and pets), a photo booth, food trucks, face painters, music and bounce houses.

There also will be a golf cart parade that begins at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Holiday Road and Martinique Drive.

Kimberly Thomas, special events coordinator, said it will be an exciting and fun event.

“We’ll be doing the haunted house again this year,” Thomas said. “It’s about a 10-minute walk through and it’s pretty scary. It’s being set up in the locker room area of the swimming pool at the park, and the lifeguards will dressing up in costumes and participating in the fun.”

Thomas said that regarding the golf cart parade, decorating the carts is encouraged, but not mandatory.

If you have questions, contact Kimberly Thomas by email at KThomas@cutlerbay-fl.gov or call 786-573-5577.