Town begins new year with review of past achievements

As the Town of Cutler Bay began the new year with two new council members — Mayor Tim Meerbott and Councilmember Robert “BJ” Duncan — during a meeting of the council there was a presentation about the history of capital improvement projects throughout the town since 2012.

Public Works director Alfredo Quintero reported that of the $21.3 million in roadway infrastructure projects such as Old Cutler Road, Caribbean Boulevard, SW 212th Street, and others conducted by the town since 2012, $17.2 million was funded through grants or in partnership with Miami-Dade County and private developers.

Town manager Rafael Casals said he was proud of the accomplishments.

“This is a phenomenal saving to our residents, and the Town’s investment of $4.1 million allowed for enhancements like decorative walkways with seating, improved bus shelters, beautiful landscape, and a drainage system that meets the industry’s highest recommendations,” Casals said. “Our continued partnership with Miami-Dade County and successful track record of winning grants contribute to the overall success of our small town.”

In 2013 the town council recommended that the manager hire a part-time grant writer.

Vice Mayor Sue Loyzelle explained the reason.

“As an experienced grant writer, I understand how important it is to have a dedicated person that is able to identify and work with each department to win grant funding for the town,” Loyzelle said. “The town council’s decision to create a grants coordinator position yielded a great return on our investment.”

Cutler Bay also has received grant awards totaling more than $5.1 million to increase tree canopy throughout the town, improve parks, implement community policing programs, and provide after-school and summer camp services to elementary and middle school youth.

“This is fantastic news and worthy of recognition,” Councilmember Michael Callahan said. “We truly appreciate the town manager’s office and dedicated staff members for working to save our residents millions of dollars. Without grants and investments from the county and private developers, we would not be able to complete some of these projects.”

Town manager Casals has more than 30 years of experience in municipal government, and earned the prestigious Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association in 2017. Grants Coordinator LaKeesha Morris-Moreau, who reports directly to the town manager, earned the Grant Professional Certification credential from the Grant Professional Certification Institute in 2016. She is one of only four credentialed grant professionals in Miami-Dade County.

“I am impressed by the team of highly trained professionals that we have working on our behalf in Cutler Bay,” said new Mayor Tim Meerbott. “This assures residents that we remain committed to being fiscally responsible and providing cost effective services.”