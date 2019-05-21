Town donates cell phones to benefit military members

The Town of Cutler Bay is donating 59 cell phones to Cell Phones for Soldiers, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans.

Mayor Tim Meerbott met with Tropic Supply Service Center manager, Mario Toledo, on Friday, May 10, to arrange the shipping of the phones.

So far, through the efforts of this organization, more than 300 million minutes of free talk time have been provided to soldiers.

About 1,500 calling cards are provided to soldiers every week and more than 15 million cell phones have been recycled —reducing the impact on landfills.

“If you are holding on to old cell phones that you are unsure what to do with, consider donating them to this organization to support a great cause — and help the environment to boot,” Mayor Meerbott said.

For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.