Town of Cutler Bay with Community Newspapers at Department of Elder Affairs

Town of Cutler Bay Vice Mayor, Sue Ellen Loyzelle (left) holding the latest edition of the Cutler Bay Community Newspapers with Town Manager, Rafael Casals (right) while at their meeting with Secretary of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Richard Prudom, in their Tallahassee office.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, February 13. Cutler Bay has been a long-standing partner with the Department of Elder Affairs and an Age-Friendly participant though AARP’s Network of Livable Communities and is currently one of only two municipalities in Florida that have an AARP Age-Friendly Action Plan.