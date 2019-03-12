Town officials meet with Elder Affairs Secretary

Town of Cutler Bay Vice Mayor Sue Ellen Loyzelle (left) holds a recent edition of the Cutler Bay News with town manager Rafael Casals (right) during their meeting with Secretary of Florida Department of Elder Affairs Richard Prudom in his Tallahassee office. The meeting took place on Feb. 13. Cutler Bay has been a longstanding partner with the Department of Elder Affairs and an Age-Friendly participant though AARP’s Network of Livable Communities and is currently one of only two municipalities in Florida that have an AARP Age-Friendly Action Plan.

