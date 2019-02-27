Town partners with East Ridge to host Sadie Hawkins Dance

Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, was the occasion for a special event for Active Adults, ages 55 and older, hosted by the Town of Cutler Bay and East Ridge at Cutler Bay retirement community.

The Sadie Hawkins Dance is an informal social event where women take the initiative by inviting the man of their choice out on a date or ask a man out to the dance floor.

Sadie Hawkins Day is an “unofficial holiday,” originally created by cartoonist Al Capp, known for his Li’l Abner daily comic strip.

The holiday, which was first mentioned in the strip on Nov. 15, 1937, caught on in popularity and was repeated annually.

At East Ridge more than 40 guests attended and danced to favorite 1970s tunes. As the ladies entered a Valentine’s Day themed auditorium, they were welcomed with a pin corsage. Guests were provided an array of light snacks, refreshments and desserts catered by East Ridge. A chocolate fountain proved to be the most popular snack choice of the night. With the dancing, conversation and food, the guests seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Town Manager Rafael G. Casals explained how the event took place.

“The idea of having a Sadie Hawkins Dance came about at one of our Communities for a Lifetime Advisory Committee Meetings,” Casals said. “Town staff then met with representatives from East Ridge, who were very receptive to the idea, and the dance was brought to life.

“We look forward to planning next year’s dance event and possibly work with other centers in our Active Adults community to increase engagement,” he added.

The Sadie Hawkins Dance is just one of a number of activities that are coordinated by the town’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Active Adults program. The next planned Active Adults event the town has arranged is a luncheon at Encompass Health on Mar. 13, followed by a presentation on stress management which will be presented at MCCI Medical Group on Mar. 20.

To learn more about Active Adults events, visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov/departments/parks-recreation/active-adults, or call Gabriela Blaylock in the Parks and Recreation Department at 786-573-5502.