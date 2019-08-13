Town winds down school break with BTS Splash and Robotics Exhibition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To help students get ready for the beginning of the new school term, the Town of Cutler Bay hosted its annual “Back to School Splash and Robotics Exhibition” at Cutler Ridge Park on Saturday, July 27, with more than 400 people attending.

Family-oriented activities included free swimming at Cutler Ridge Pool, water slide, foam zone, video game bus, wacky slime station, face painting station, music by DJ Ivan, free food and a backpack giveaway.

The Robotics Exhibition capped the town’s six-week Careers in STEM Summer Camp, for 45 youths entering grades 6-8, which was funded by The Children’s Trust. Miami-Dade College instructors taught the campers how to build and program a LEGO Mindstorm NXT Robot and earn an Introduction to Robotics Certification from Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Academy.

Students also participated in physical fitness activities, weekly field trips and other projects.

The Robotics Exhibition provided the campers an opportunity to show their creations to their peers, their parents, the town’s Education Advisory Committee and Mayor Tim Meerbott as well as Councilmembers BJ Duncan, Michael Callahan and Roger Coriat. Following the exhibition the mayor and council members greeted and congratulated the campers while presenting them their certificates of achievement.

“I want to thank The Children’s Trust for funding this extraordinary program through the $135,700 yearly grant that was awarded to the town last year — which is also renewable up to five years for a total of $678,500,” Mayor Meerbott said. “I am also incredibly proud of the town staff who worked so hard on designing and coordinating such an innovative program that provides our young residents an opportunity to experience cutting-edge education, cultivating our future engineers and technological leaders.”

At the conclusion of the exhibition and award ceremony the campers, along and their parents joined in on all the activities the Back to School Splash had to offer. Featured sponsors for the event were Cricket Wireless, Amscot Financial and The Children’s Trust.

For information on the town’s special events and Careers in STEM Summer Camp program contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 786-573-5502 or visit www.cutlerbay-fl.gov.